Jamboree in the Mountains Festival Announces Craig Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, Drake White, and Darryl Worley

PENNSBORO, WV (CelebrityAccess) – West Virginia is not just coal country; it’s for lovers of Country music country – as the inaugural Jamboree In The Mountains festival is bringing some of country music’s finest singer/songwriters and fan favorites to the Pennshorn Speedway on September 8, 9, and 10. The country music festival will offer up to fifteen acts over three days.

“I was born in Charleston and have deep roots in the West Virginia area. I have worked with many of these great artists over the years and wanted to bring an event to the area that would be celebrated, not tolerated,” says Dustin Knowlton, Big Time Entertainment (BTE) President. “After talking with all the local officials and venue team, we decided this was the perfect location for a three-day festival that would offer camping, shower facilities, food vendors, and great country music.”

Thursday, Sept 8

3:00 Davisson Brothers Band

4:30 Ricochet

6:00 Love & Theft

7:30 Jamie O’Neal

9:00 Drake White

Friday, Sept 9 3:00 Ray Scott 4:30 Southerland 6:00 Sammy Kershaw 7:30 David Lee Murphy 9:00 Craig Morgan

Saturday, Sept 10

3:00 Nick Davisson

4:30 Ty Herndon

6:00 Chris Cagle

7:30 Mark Wills

9:00 Darryl Worley

“We are excited to perform at this festival,” says Heath Wright of Ricochet. “Doing events like this is so much fun because we, as artists, don’t always see each other when we are home, so we get to spend time catching up on the road. Sometimes we even jump on stage together, do impromptu jam sessions, and have fun like we did when we were having hit records. This one is going to be a lot of fun.”

Collectively, the artists onboard for Jamboree in the Hills have scored 17 Billboard No. 1 singles, 57 Billboard Top 10 singles and have sold millions of albums.