Steve Lacy Announces ‘Give You the World’ 2022 North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Steve Lacy is thrilled to announce a run of North American shows this fall in support of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights. The tour, kicking off in Denver (October 2), will make its way across the US and Canada, wrapping up with a special hometown show at The Greek in Los Angeles (November 11). Tickets went on sale Friday (August 5).

Gemini Rights, released on RCA Records, recently gave Lacy his highest debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 7. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums, No. 1 Top Rock and Alternative Albums, and No. 3 Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums.

Written and produced entirely by Lacy, Gemini Rights is an incredible leap forward for a true cultural force. At the tender age of 24, Lacy already has a resume to envy: Wired Magazine Tech Visionary, Time Magazine Most Influential Teen, Grammy-nominated for his debut album, Apollo XXI, gave a TED Talk in NYC, produced a track on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN, and did so on his iPhone.

His list of collaborators is a who’s who of game-changing artists such as Tyler the Creator, Solange, J.Cole, Vampire Weekend, and Mac Miller, not to mention his guitar, bass, songwriting, and production with his bandmates The Internet. Lacy’s song, “Dark Red,” made almost entirely on an iPhone, went platinum earlier this year.