Joe Walsh Announces Initial Lineup for VetsAid 2022 With Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, Special Guest Dave Grohl, And More

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) – VetsAid 2022, the festival/concert to support veterans and their families sponsored by Joe Walsh, guitarist for the iconic rock band, The Eagles, announced this week the lineup and on-sale date for the sixth annual benefit offering.

VetsAid 2022 will feature sets from a newly reunited James Gang (Joe Walsh, Jimmy Fox, and Dale Peters) for a final performance, or “One Last Ride,” with special guest Dave Grohl as well as performances from Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. The show will be hosted for the third time by Cleveland native Drew Carey and will take place Sunday (November 13) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Walsh’s vision was to curate an all-Ohio bill for this year’s show with all net proceeds to benefit Ohio veterans and their families. He considers Columbus his hometown, the James Gang and Nine Inch Nails hail originally from Cleveland, The Black Keys from Akron, The Breeders from Dayton, and Dave Grohl is native to Warren, OH.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh reflects. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland, and then the world. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

VetsAid hosted its inaugural show in 2017 with a concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA, featuring performances by Walsh, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, and Gary Clark Jr. In 2018, the 501(c) non-profit organization traveled to Tacoma, WA with a sell-out event featuring Walsh, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim, and special guest Ringo Starr. In 2019, Houston welcomed VetsAid for a blockbuster show with Walsh, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival moved online in 2020 and 2021 with intimate performances from Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, Gwen Stefani, and nearly 40 other artists across the US.

All net proceeds from the concert will go to the veterans’ services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. To date, VetsAid has disbursed over $2M in grants.

Veterans and their well-being have always been important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself. His father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet-powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died while stationed and on active duty on Okinawa when Walsh was just a baby.

Tickets went on sale Friday (August 5) and are available via www.ticketmaster.com.