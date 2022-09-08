Publishing House Major Bob Music Promotes Two in the Creative Department

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The independent Nashville-based publishing company Major Bob Music (owned by Bob Doyle) has promoted Danny Friday to Head of Creative and Graham Kothman to Creative Director.

Friday and Kothmant joined Major Bob Music early in their careers. Their work impacts all artists, songwriters, and producers across the company’s imprints, including Garth Brooks and Julia Cole.

Friday began working with Bob Doyle & Associates in 2010 as Senior Director of New Media. He joined the team behind The Band Perry’s country breakthrough, and in 2017 he began the transition into the publishing company as writer manager.

Kothman joined Bob Doyle and Associates in 2019 while finishing his studies at Belmont University. He brought graphic design and label services in-house.

Major Bob GM Mike Doyle states, “Andy and Graham understand our culture and our primary vision of creative dedication to the goals of our writers and artists. They distinguished themselves through quarantine’s unusual circumstances and logistics and have worked overtime. Andy and Graham have worked their way up, become indispensable, and brought new levels of awareness and abilities to our team. These promotions are simply an acknowledgment of what they’ve earned.”

The company recently celebrated 36 years in business with over fifty No. 1 singles, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, a SESAC Songwriter of the Year, and hits such as “Fancy Like” (Walker Hayes), “Crash and Burn” (Thomas Rhett), “Best Shot” (Jimmie Allen), “I Like The Sound Of That” (Rascal Flatts), and “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” (Billy Currington).