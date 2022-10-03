Agent Brad Raffenaud Joins Madison House

(CelebrityAccess) — Madison House announced the expansion of their team agent team with the hiring of veteran talent executive Brad Raffenaud.

With more than a decade in the industry, Raffenaud joins Madison House from Atomic Music Group, where he served as Vice President and Agent. Prior to that, Brad also held a VP and Agent role with In The Pocket Artists.

His resume also includes previous experience with Madison House Presents, working as an on-site box office manager at events such as Electric Forest Festival and Rothbury Music Festival.

In making the jump to Madison House, Raffenaud brings a client roster that includes The Dead South, Handmade Moments, Sophistafunk, Shonen Knife, Steve’n’Seagulls, Anna Moss, Willy Tea Taylor, Whitehorse, The Hooten Hallers, The Cybertronic Spree, Booze & Glory, Me Like Bees, The Pack AD, Volk, The Fleshtones, Peelander-Z, Gnome, Dig Deep and Dog Party.

“Brad and I started connecting professionally at the start of the pandemic and found a lot of common connections with artists we represent, as well as how we choose to engage with people in the music industry,” says Madison House partner, Adam Bauer. “He is a consummate professional with broad musical taste in quality artists, and a wealth of real world entertainment experience that we value at Madison House. He will definitely be a leader here and I am excited for the future.”

“I have always had a great connection and working relationship with Madison House and the agent teams from the past and present since the early stages of my career,” says Raffenaud. “Madison House has always been innovative in booking and curating events and has upheld a standard that I have always

admired. I’m honored to join the booking team and to share this new journey with my amazing group of clients.”

“I leave Atomic with much respect to the agents and staff I have worked with over the past years. I know I will be reaching out regularly to many of them to discuss packaging and just to stay in touch with an amazing group of people,” Raffenaud added.