Nicole Marinake Named VP Of Partnerships Marketing & New Ventures At Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Nashville announced the promotion of Nicole Marinake to the role of Vice President, Partnership Marketing and New Ventures.

In her new post, Marinake will collaborate with SMN’s regional Promotion and Artist Development teams and work to expand its artist footprint in the branding space with a focus on the region, reporting to Senior Vice President, Marketing, Jennifer Way.

She will also be tasked with identifying and pursuing business opportunities in technology, gaming, and web3 as well as the Sony Music Nashville Live brand which launched in 2018 for a SXSW activation with Budweiser for the festival’s first major country music ‘takeover.’ SMN Live took over Acme Feed & Seed for four days of live performances, Q&A and activations with the SMN roster during CMA Music Festival this June.

Marinake previously served as Senior Director, Partnership Marketing at Sony Music Nashville, a post she held since 2017. Partnerships secured during her tenure include Google, T-Mobile, ESPN, Victrola, PepsiCo, Marathon Petroleum, Visa, American Cancer Society and Molson Coors.

She also serves as a co-chair of the Nashville Equity Taskforce where she has proudly been a part of funding and volunteering for nearly a dozen organizations including Notes For Notes, Creative Girls Rock and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

“Nicole’s passion and dedication for our artists is her superpower. Her expertise, innovative mindset and winning personality are key reasons Sony Music Nashville has developed invaluable relationships with key partners and subsequently brought to life smart and compelling collaborations, perfectly suited for our artists and their music. I’m thrilled to elevate her in this new role and have no doubt that her strategic vision and exceptional knowledge in this space will help to continue to shape the company’s culture and find new audiences for our artists,” said Jennifer Way.