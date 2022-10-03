Mark Czarra Named MD Of Radio At Secretly Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music company Secretly Group announced the hire of Mark Czarra to serve as their new Managing Director of Radio.

Assuming his new post officially on October 3rd, Czarra will oversee the company’s North American radio department, leading campaigns for the company’s four record labels: Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records and Secretly Canadian.

In his new post, Czarra will be based in Secretly Group’s Los Angeles office and will report to Kraegan Graves, VP of Operations.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to join the Secretly team and work with their incredible roster of artists,” says Mark Czarra. “Secretly Group’s impeccable taste and dedication to artist development is truly inspiring and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Czarra and his vision for building upon our radio team’s many achievements. Given Mark’s proven history of leadership and success in radio, we are excited for our radio team’s next chapter, and for what the future holds for the Secretly Group artist roster,” Kraegan added.

Czarra joins Secretly Group from Downtown Records, where he septn the last decade as Senior Vice President, overseeing multiple departments at the music company. His resume also includes roles at Universal Records, where he served as VP of Alternative Promotion for five years, and was responsible for all radio promotion and marketing for alternative and rock.