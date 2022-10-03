Wasserman Partners With HeadCount To Encourage Young Voters To Exercise Their Franchise

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment and sports agency Wasserman announced a partnership with the nonpartisan voter advocacy organization HeadCount as part of its own Let’s Vote! campaign.

To support the campaign, Wasserman created a PSA telling young voters not to squander the opportunity to make their voice heard through casting a ballot.

The PSA features sports stars such as soccer players Zack Steffen and Sydney Leroux, basketball coach Marisa Moseley, NFL player Alex Highsmith and ESPN host Charly Arnolt, as well as musical artists such as Jai Wolf, A-Trak, Lane 8, Kill the Noise and Frenship.

“We’re so grateful to our talented music and sports clients who generously donated their time to speak up on the importance of voting in all elections,” says Wasserman Director of Social Impact Denise Melanson. “Midterm voter turnout tends to be lower, and that needs to change – especially with so many issues on the ballot that are determined at a state and local level. No matter where you stand, these elections are important and their outcomes directly affect you. This collaboration of voices from across the world of music, sports and entertainment reflects how the elections are connected to culture and personal expression.”

The PSA is being promoted through Wasserman’s social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Or you can check it out here: