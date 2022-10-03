The Fourth Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner To Take Place At Nashville’s City Winery On October 26th

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The fourth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at Nashville’s City Winery.

The proceeds from the dinner will go to support the late country music legend’s veteran’s non-profit, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, which helps support veterans with rehabilitation and re-integration into society following their military service.

“As the world continues to change and evolve, we as a community must not forget the men and women who have sacrificed so much in the past decades, as well as our future warriors and their families,” says TCDJHP co-founder and Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew. “The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project exists to honor and to provide much needed support in their time of transition.”

Special guests announced for the dinner include former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, decorated military veteran Mark “Oz” Geist (Benghazi survivor and co-author of 13 Hours / U.S. Marine Corps, retired), and Col. Jay Powers, former Commanding Officer, 5th Group (U.S. Army Green Beret – Fort Campbell, KY). SiriusXM’s Storme Warren will host the event. The dinner ceremony will also include a silent and live auction. Daniels’ wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels, Jr. will be in attendance.

Two special guests will also be honored at this year’s dinner event: 97-year-old WWII Navy vet Mathias Gutman and 99-year-old WWII Coast Guard vet Gladys Hughes.

“We have so many distinguished guests, stories, and above all, the presentation of our three award recipients who most represent patriotism, commitment and giving back in this critical time,” explains Corlew. “Our live auction will feature two of our most honored guests, Mathias Gutman and Gladys Hughes, as we auction a guitar signed by ten Medal of Honor recipients in order to complete a project of erecting a statue that will honor the men and women of World War II and Vietnam. Come join us. You won’t regret it!”

The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner is sponsored by Team Construction and SuperTalk 99.7.