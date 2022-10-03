Jose Feliciano Signs With Universal Attractions Agency

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — 9-time Grammy Award winning recording artist Jose Feliciano has signed with Universal Attractions Agency for exclusive representation worldwide in all areas of live performance and global touring.

At UAA, Feliciano’s team will be based in the company’s LA headquarters and led by UAA’s head of Latin Music Agent Nick Szatmari, in partnership with Agent Joel Brandes, head of UAA’s Casino Department.

“Jose is an incredible human being, a legendary figure in music and pop culture history. UAA is very excited to see firsthand what’s to come in this next chapter of his storied career, as he continues to create amazing music and bring joy to his fans across the world” says Agent Nick Szatmari.

“I was promoting concerts back when Jose won his first Grammy in 1968 for Best New Artist. I was lucky enough to promote some of the biggest artists out there in the late 60’s and 70’s and to be able to once again work closely with someone who’s had such a meaningful impact on the world of music throughout my lifetime is really cool,” added Joel Brandes.

Feliciano’s new deal with UAA follows continues a big year for the recording artist that saw him named the recipient of this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards’ first ever Billboard Legend Award and the upcoming release of a new holiday album that will feature his first new Christmas song in five decades.