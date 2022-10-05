Michelle Obama Expands Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced a slew of new dates for former First Lady, Michelle Obama upcoming U.S. book tour in support of The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Due to strong demand, Obama added seven additional dates, including two new shows at the Warner Theatre in Washington D.C.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour also includes new shows in Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

Live Nation and Obama’s publisher, Crown, also announced the moderators for the tour with an all-star lineup that includes Elizabeth Alexander (11/17), Gayle King (11/18), Hoda Kotb (11/19), Tyler Perry (12/2 + 12/3), David Letterman (12/5), Heather McGhee (12/6), Conan O’Brien (12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (12/10), Michele Norris (12/11), and Oprah Winfrey (12/13).

“For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Mrs. Obama said. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

The Light We Carry Tour: In Conversation with Michelle Obama 2022 New Dates:

Wednesday, November 16 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

Thursday, November 17 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

Saturday, November 19 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Friday, December 2 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Tuesday, December 6 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Friday, December 9 San Francisco, CA Masonic

Sunday, December 11 San Francisco, CA Masonic