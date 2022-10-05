Kendrick Lamar Wins Artist Of The Year At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar had a big night at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, winning trophies for ‘Artist of the Year,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Best Live Performer’ along with ‘Album of the Year’ for his hit Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

In addition, he shared wins including ‘Best Hip Hop Video’ for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and ‘Video Director of the Year’ with Dave Free.

Canadian hip hop icon Drake took home three wins including ‘Best Collaboration’ for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, then tying himself for the ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ with contributions on “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

‘Song of the Year’ went to Latto for her hit “Big Energy” while Lizzo took home the award for ‘Impact Track’ for her hit “About Damn Time.”

The show, which was pre-recorded on September 30th, took place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA with Fat Joe handling the hosting duties.

Performances for the night included the HBCU stylings of the “New Atlanta vs. OG Atlanta” marching band who opened the show, followed by Armani White who teamed up with rapper N.O.R.E. to perform “Billie Eilish and his classic single “Nothin’.”

Recording artist Bleu premiered her new single “Life Worth Living” featuring French Montana while Glo Rilla made her national television debut performing her singles “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow.”

Baby Tate, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Ray Vaughn, Reuben Vincent, Sa-Roc, Sauce Walka, and Topaz Jones took to the stage to perform cyphers while emcee DNA won $25,000 in the “BET Hip Hop Awards” rap battle.

The night also saw Joey Bada$$ perform “Head High” in a special ‘In Memoriam’ tribute to the late rapper Young Dolph.

Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma and Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia and Wu-Tang Clan all reunited on stage to join an all-star tribute to LOUD Records and its founder Steve Rifkind.

Best Hip Hop Video: FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR