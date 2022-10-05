Oak View Group Partners With Patriot One Technologies For Venue Security Upgrades

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group has begun integrating new customer screening technology at multiple properties through a new partnership with Patriot One Technologies.

The technology, the SmartGateway system, is designed for large, ticketed events and is intended to allow large numbers of customers to be quickly processed, while offering customization based on a client’s needs.

The SmartGateway system scans customers upon entry and is designed to identify guns, knives, and other potential weapons in the patron’s possession without the need to remove personal items from pockets.

The SmartGateway system is already up and running at the OVG-managed Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., and Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and has now been made available to OVG owned & operated venues, OVG360-managed venues and OVG Arena Alliance members.

“Our guests are not just simply entering a venue to attend an event,” said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO, Oak View Group. “They are expecting an engaging, memorable, and compelling experience, and that starts with their entry. Through Patriot One SmartGateway, we will continue providing a high-quality customer experience while ensuring our guests feel comfortable and safe when they attend an event.”

“This partnership is the culmination of work we’ve already done with Oak View Group, in new and existing venues and at many events,” said Patriot One Technologies CEO Peter Evans. “We’ve worked with OVG on several new projects and are pleased to structure this partnership to make it easier for OVG properties to benefit from SmartGateway.”

“On behalf of professional sports leagues, we test arenas and stadiums continually to identify potential gaps in their security operations and systems,” said Chief Security Officer Mike Downing at Oak View Group’s Prevent Advisors, whose “red-team” security testing received a Safety ACT designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “We’ve seen all brands of gateway screeners and security systems as part of our red-team tests and are thrilled to partner with Patriot One, as SmartGateway delivers the best security balanced with patron ingress and experience.”