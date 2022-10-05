Brooke Mansfield Named To Senior Digital Strategy Post At Riser House Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Riser House Entertainment announced the hire of Brooke Mansfield, who will serve as the label’s Sr. Director of Digital Strategy.

“I am so proud to be part of Riser House,” says Mansfield. “Jennifer Johnson has truly created an unparalleled team, and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with such talented artists. I am so excited to use my digital background to strategically help our roster reach new heights.”

“Brooke is exceptionally sharp and is a natural leader,” Riser House Entertainment President and Co-founder Jennifer Johnson adds. “She brings innovative ideas daily, and we are thrilled to have her lead Digital and Strategy at Riser House.”

Mansfield joins Riser House from The Artist Management Group, where, as Sr. Digital Strategist, she worked with a roster of artists that included Kat & Alex, Payton Smith, Chris Colston, Jordan James, Liv Charette, and Essex County.

Her resume also includes a role as part of Capitol CMG’s Digital Marketing Team, where she worked on projects such as Chris Tomlin’s country collaboration album Chris Tomlin & Friends and Kari Jobe’s “The Blessing.”

“We could not be happier to have Brooke on team Riser House,” said Riser House Entertainment Head of Marketing/Product Manager Megan Schultz. “Her experience and knowledge on all things digital strategy have already proven to be extremely valuable. She is the perfect addition to the team, and her passion and creativity for digital initiatives is unmatched. We look forward to having her to be a large part of the growth of Riser House.”