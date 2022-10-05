Los Angeles Rapper Half Ounce Shot And Killed In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce, was found fatally shot late Monday, joining a growing list of hip hop artists who have been gunned down in the city in recent years.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in front of an apartment building with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Local news outlet KTTV-TV identified the victim as 32-year-old Latauriisha O’Brien, who is better known by his stage name, Half Ounce.

According to NBC, Police said the investigation into the slaying is in its early stages, but investigators are looking for a man wearing dark clothes who fled the crime scene in an SUV.

The Inglewood-based rapper released his debut album “Gang Bangin'” earlier this year but has been posting music via social media and YouTube for the past five years. His music videos feature the heavy use of gang iconography and his lyrics details the gritty world of urban drug trade. He had a new single, “Drop The Ball” due on October 14th.

Half Ounce is the latest rapper slain in Los Angeles in the last two years, including Nipsy Hustle, Pop Smoke, Drakeo The Ruler, and PnB Rock, who was killed last month in a Los Angeles restaurant.