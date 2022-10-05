Jesse Stoll Named VP Of Touring At Concerts West

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents live events and touring subsidiary Concerts West announced the appointment of Jesse Stoll as Vice President of Touring.

In his new post, Still will identify and develop touring opportunities while maintaining and expanding relationships and partnerships with artists and businesses within the industry.

Stoll will be based in Los Angeles and will report to John Meglen and Paul Gongaware, Co-CEOs of Concerts West.

“I am incredibly excited and hungry to dive in full force to the global touring space with Concerts West,” says Stoll, “I have grown up with the AEG family and there aren’t many companies that drive home the toughness, drive and true grit spirit of what embodies an all-around concert promoter. John and Paul’s close attention and treatment of their touring artists as real partners on all cylinders is unmatched at the highest level of service.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the Concerts West team. Jesse brings 14 years of booking experience, deep relationships, and a passion for live entertainment. I worked with Jesse’s father Jon Stoll for many years, he was a close friend. Jon would be proud to see his son follow in his footsteps and build upon the family legacy,” added John Meglen.

Stoll, who is the son of the legendary late concert promoter Jon Stoll, of Fantasma Productions, first joined AEG Presents back in 2008 when he was named Operations Coordinator producing and organizing numerous festivals and shows across the Southeast region.

Since then, he’s transitioned full time as a talent buyer and booked hundreds of club, theater and arena shows, including the successful LIT AF Comedy Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence that played in 27 cities between 2020 and 2021.