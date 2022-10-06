Del Williams Named Global Head Of Talent At DWP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival and event producer Danny Wimmer Presents announced that industry veteran Del Williams has been named as Global Head Of Talent for the company.

In his new role, Williams will take on curation and booking for all of DWP’s festivals, including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville, as well as one-offs and special events.

As part of his new gig, he will also work closely with Billy Brill and Seth Shomes to expand DWP’s Talent Services division, which caters to providing talent for casinos and fairs.

Williams brings significant industry experience to his new role, and his resume includes a tenure as Head of National Promotion for Elektra Entertainment and playing a role in the early careers of artists such as Radiohead, Dave Matthews Band, Coldplay, Muse, Sublime, Alanis Morissette and Maroon 5, among

others

He’s also the co-creator of numerous successful festival brands, including Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion and KROQ’s Inland Invasion.

“Del is part of the core fabric of DWP, going back to our roots in the Rock On The Range days. He was there when we started this company and it is fitting that he will help guide us as we continue to develop and grow our business,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our relationships with the artists and their representatives are more important than ever and we are thrilled to have someone as respected and skilled as Del to lead that charge.”