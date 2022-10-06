Agent Brandon Zmigrocki Joins Paladin Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Paladin Artist announced the hire of former ICM vet Brandon Zmigrocki, who joins the company immediately in an artist development role, focusing on the punk, indie, and pop scenes.

Zmigrocki will start his new gig at Paladin immediately and will be joined in the jump by his clients such as Anti-Flag, The Chats, Sloppy Jane and Thick.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the team at Paladin Artists,” says Zmigrocki. “It’s truly an honor to be working under the leadership of Steve Martin and Andy Somers; furthermore, I am very proud to be in the trenches alongside such an incredibly talented group of agents and clients. For myself and my roster, I could not think of a more complimentary home than Paladin.”

Before joining Paladin, Zmigrocki served as Vice President at Dynamic Talent but also held roles at ICM Partners, where, as a territorial agent, he worked with artists such as Sinead O’Connor and John Hiatt.

He began his career at CAA where he worked his way up to Agent Trainee and Department Coordinator. He also did a stint as National Ticket Coordinator for AEG Live/Concerts West, where he led ticketing operations for high profile tours such as The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, and Enrique Iglesias, among others.

An Chicago native, Zmigrocki attended Michigan State University where he earned his B.A. in Political Science and Pre-Law, with a Specialization in Film Studies. He’s now based in Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to have Brandon join the Paladin team,” says Paladin founder Steve Martin. “We rarely meet someone with Brandon’s experience, integrity and eye of the tiger. He has great taste in music and ears for ‘what is to come’ and we are looking forward to collaborating and expanding his amazing roster.“