Popular Iranian Artist Arrested After His Song Goes Viral Amid Protests

(Hypebot) — One of Iran’s most popular musicians has been arrested after the song he wrote using the words of ordinary Iranians voicing their anguish and anger in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death at the hands of the morality police went viral.

The lyrics to Shervin Hajipour’s song Baraye are entirely made up of messages that average Iranians have posted online about why they are protesting. Each message begins with the word Baraye which means “For” or “Because of …” in Farsi.

English Translation of Baraye

For the sake of dancing in the street

For the fear in the moment of kissing

For my sister, your sister, our sisters

For changing the eroded brains

For the shame, For the poverty

For the yearning for a normal life

For the sake of the poor child that searches in the garbage, and their dreams

For this authoritarian economy

For this polluted air

For Vali-‘asr and the withered trees

For Piruz and his probable extinction

For the innocent forbidden dogs

For the non-stop crying

For the dream of reminiscing about this moment in history

For a laughing face

For the students, For the future

For this mandatory “paradise”

For the imprisoned intellectuals

For the Afghan children

For all of this, For the lack of repetition

For all this hollow slogans

For the ruins of these badly-built houses

For the feeling of peace and tranquility

For the sun after long nights

For the mental illness pills and insomnia

For men, fatherland, prosperity

For the sake of the girl that wished she was a boy

For women, life, freedom

For freedom

For freedom

For freedom

Onlne videos show the song being sung by schoolgirls in Iran, barring from cars in Tehran, and played at protests in Washington, Strasbourg, and London.

The singer has now been released on bail after he deleted the song from Instagram. But others are posting it online.

A video of the song created using artificial intelligence also captures the mood.

Grammy Campaign

A campaign has started to encourage both the public and voting members to nominate the song for a Grammy in the best song for social change category.