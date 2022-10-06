Sixthman Names Kristine Marshall and Bryce Carr as Senior Directors, Event Development

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on the sand and at sea for more than two decades, has named Kristine Marshall and Bryce Carr as Senior Directors of Event Development by Sixthman Vice President of Events, Marketing and Community Jeff Cuellar. Marshall will remain based in New York City, while Carr will continue to operate from Los Angeles.

“Sixthman is in strategic growth mode, both in the number of events we are producing and across entertainment verticals,” says Cuellar. “Bringing Kristine Marshall and Bryce Carr to the Sixthman team is only going to allow us to keep creating new and more immersive destination events. There are so many untapped communities of extremely passionate fans looking for a reason to get together and have a richer experience with the bands, artists, comedians, athletes, entertainers, genres, etc., and I can’t wait to see what Kristine and Bryce are going help us bring to life.”

Kristine Marshall began her industry career in 2001 as an assistant in International Creative Management’s Concerts Department, becoming a booking agent in 2004. She spent almost sixteen years at what eventually became ICM Partners, followed by three years at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), focusing on representing and booking a diverse roster of music, comedy, and stage show talent across multiple genres and in a wide variety of venues.

“After almost 20 years representing talent in the live performance space as an agent, I’m truly excited to start the next chapter of my career with the stellar team at Sixthman,” Marshall says. “This opportunity allows me to work collaboratively with their incredibly creative and dedicated people, while feeding my passions for music, comedy, art, food, travel and community engagement. I look forward to helping Sixthman expand their business and reach in offering the most sensational and engaging immersive entertainment experiences at sea and on land.”

Bryce Carr has over a decade of experience in strategic partnership roles across various facets of the music and entertainment industries. Before joining Sixthman, he led music partnerships at Rally.io where he worked with artists like Portugal. The Man, Megadeth, and Eric Bellinger to shape their web3 strategy. Carr served as Director of Artist Marketing at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation where he defined artist initiatives around product and content, with a special focus on developing the next generation of players. Carr also spent time facilitating artist adoption strategies at Bandsintown, and at Ultimate Ears/Logitech, where he focused on alternative and emerging artists. In his free time, Carr can be found at local music venues or one of Los Angeles’ many breweries.

“I’ve long felt that a creator’s greatest asset is the relationship they have with their fans,” Carr says. “It’s what brings fans in for new content and experiences. In looking around, it became clear to me that, no one is doing a better job of tearing down the walls between fans and artists than Sixthman. Either on land or at sea, these events build stronger relationships with a community while providing superfans with a super treatment. I’m incredibly excited to bring more artist/creator communities together through unforgettable vacation experiences as a part of the Sixthman family.”