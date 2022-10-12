When We Were Young Festival Announces 2023 Fest Lineup With 50+ Bands Including 5 Seconds of Summer, Green Day, Blink-182 (With DeLonge), And More

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 3-day edition of the pop-punk/emo When We Were Young (WWWY) festival hasn’t even happened yet – but C3 Presents already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It is scheduled to be headlined by Green Day and Blink-182. The announcement comes on the heels of Blink-182 announcing the return of Tom DeLonge and a massive global tour. DeLonge left the group in 2015 and hasn’t appeared with the band on an album since 2011’s Neighborhoods.

Also playing the festival next year are 30 Seconds To Mars, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds Of Summer, All Time Low, Piece The Veil, and more, with a colossal collection of all-star bands that perfected the popular genre.

Fans can sign up now for the presale that begins Friday (October 14) at 10 am PST for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at the official website. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (October 14) at 2 pm PST.

Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down. GA tickets start at $249.99, GA+ tickets start at $419.99, and VIP tickets start at $519.99. VIP cabanas will also be available for guests 21 years and older.

If past years are any indication, additional dates will be added that same weekend as the first one sells out.