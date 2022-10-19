Insomniac And Club Glow Announce The Return Of Project Glow For 2023

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music promoters Insomniac and Club Glow announced the return of the Project GLOW music festival to D.C.’s RFK Festival Grounds on April 29 and 30, 2023.

So far, no lineup has been announced for the 2-day event, but the festival’s 2022 debut saw performances from a constellation of more than 65 international stars such as Diplo, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and Alan Walker among others.

Project Glow’s inaugural year drew more than 40,000 fans across two days with three stages of music and a full slate of local food and beverage vendors.

The lineup for the Glow Project’s Spring 2023 return will be announced in the coming weeks but tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 21.