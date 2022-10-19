At Long Last, Toronto’s Second City Announces November Re-Opening

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The iconic Toronto comedy club Second City announced plans to officially open their doors at their new location in November 2022.

The Toronto location of the popular Chicago comedy club first opened in the Canadian city in 1973 but were forced out of their old location in 2019 due to real estate development.

Second City initially hoped to open in early 2020, but plans were delayed by the pandemic.

The club’s new location, a 28,700-square-foot property on the third floor of the mixed-use One York complex, will have a capacity of 244 for its main room with a secondary venue, the Theatre ’73, which can accomodate 170 fans.

A third performance space, the John Candy Box Theatre will incorporate part of the stage from Second City’s Old Firehall location where comedy legends such as John Candy, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Gilda Radner, Colin Mochrie and Mike Myers performed.

In addition, the new location will have a full service restaurant and bar with by local restaurateur Oliver & Bonacini, the team behind some of the city’s top restaurants, including Maison Selby, Canoe, Babel and Lena.

“It is fitting that The Second City Toronto celebrates its upcoming 50th anniversary in 2023 with a brand-new, custom built entertainment and educational complex,” said The Second City Creative Director, Carly Heffernan.

“We are ecstatic to share this amazing new space and a new show featuring our award-nominated cast with our audiences, students, talent, and community.”

Toronto’s Second City will officially open its doors on November 30th with performances scheduled to start on December 1st.