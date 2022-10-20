Suki Waterhouse Announces ‘Coolest Place in the World’ Tour With US Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – British vocalist, model and songwriter Suki Waterhouse confirmed Monday (October 17) the Coolest Place in the World Tour – a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. General on-sale begins Friday (October 21).

Waterhouse is also dropping her new EP titled Milk Teeth on November 4 via Sub Pop Records. The EP features five songs from Waterhouse’s early career plus one previously unreleased track, “Neon Signs,” and will be available on vinyl.

She recently shared two new versions of her viral song, “Good Looking.” The track’s original version went viral on TikTok and peaked at No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral USA Chart; it continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The new dates follow a nearly sold-out headlining date tour in the U.K. and Europe and a recently wrapped North American tour with Father John Misty, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and more.

Suki Waterhouse Live

11/22 – Heaven – London, UK

11/23 – Les Etoiles Theatre – Paris, FR

11/25 – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL

11/26 – Kent Club – Hamburg, DE

11/27 – Lido – Berlin, DE

01/10 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

01/11 – August Hall – San Francisco

01/13 – ALMA – Tacoma, WA

01/14 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

01/17 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

01/18 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

01/20 – Fine Line – Minnapolis, MN

01/21 – Metro – Chicago, IL

01/22 – El Club – Detroit, MI

01/24 – The Axis Club – Toronto, ON

01/25 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

01/27 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

01/28 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

01/29 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

01/31 – The Black Cat – Washington, D.C.

02/01 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

02/03 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

02/04 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

02/06 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

02/07 – Antone’s Nightclub – Austin, TX

02/09 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

02/10 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA