Amazon Music Live Set to Launch on Prime Video With Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, and More

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) – Amazon is introducing a new weekly live-stream concert series called Amazon Music Live. The new series launches Thursday (October 27) and will feature rapper host – 2 Chainz, and performances by Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown.

The first to take the Amazon Music Live stage is Lil Baby, who will perform his most recent album, It’s Only Me. Megan Thee Stallion will perform on November 3, and country artist Kane Brown will take the stage on November 10.

In addition to the live performances, 2 Chainz will interview each artist. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” said 2 Chainz. “We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn up!”

Amazon Music Live will stream on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football. It will also be available on-demand for a limited time. Viewers can also stream on Twitch.

Amazon is likely hoping football fans and music listeners will check out the new series. Thursday Night Football is popular among subscribers, with millions of viewers watching each week. Amazon’s music subscription plan, which recently had a price hike, has an estimated 52.6 million subscribers.