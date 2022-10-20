Billie Eilish Announces ‘Happier Than Ever – The Hometown Encore’ Shows in December

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (October 18), Academy and seven-time Grammy award-winning artist and songwriter Billie Eilish announced two special hometown shows called Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore – as a celebration of her successful global tour this year.

After playing several nights at the Kia Forum at the start of her Happier Than Ever: The World Tour, Eilish will return to the venue on December 15 and 16 for the encore shows. Produced by Live Nation, the two shows are the last confirmed for the LA area in 2022.

The Hometown Encore shows have partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale on Sunday (October 23). Registered fans who receive a unique code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public.

With the release of her sophomore album, 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US and 19 countries across the globe, the LA native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. The album was nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. She also earned a Grammy nod for Best Music Film for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a concert film that featured live action, animation, and live performances of all 16 songs filmed at the famed Hollywood Bowl in LA.

Since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes” in 2015, Eilish, her team said, “continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound.”

Her breakout album, 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US and 17 other countries worldwide and was the most streamed album of that year. Both albums were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced, and recorded entirely by Eilish and her brother FINNEAS.