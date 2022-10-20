Report: The Rolling Stones Set to Release First Album of New Material in 2023, Their First in 18 Years

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Will The Rolling Stones finally release a new album of original music in 2023? According to multiple reports by American Songwriter and UK paper, The Sun, an unnamed source has confirmed that the band intends to release their first new album of original material in 18 years next summer. This will be the first album of original songs since The Bigger Bang, released in 2005, and the first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who passed in 2021.

According to reports, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood took part in recording sessions the past two weeks at NYC’s Electric Lady Studios. The report claims that they worked with “a raft of world-class session musicians” as well as longtime Stones touring bassist Darryl Jones and drummer Steve Jordan, who joined the iconic group on tour after the death of Watts.

The Sun also reports that the source says Mick and Co. will likely launch a major tour following the album’s release, including shows in the US, South America, and Europe. In March, Richards revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that he, Jagger, and Jordan had been writing new songs together.

The band was recently featured in the Epix documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone, which featured individual episodes on Jagger, Richards, Watts, and Woods. A documentary on Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones, Darryl Jones: In The Blood, directed by Eric Hamburg and featuring one of Watts’ final interviews, was recently released. “Jones joined the band after founding bassist Bill Wyman left in 1992.