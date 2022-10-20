Country 2 Country Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Thomas Rhett, Lady A, & Zac Brown Band Headlining

LONDON/DUBLIN/GLASGOW (CelebrityAccess) – Country to Country (C2C), one of Europe’s biggest country music festivals, has announced the 2023 performance lineup with Zac Brown Band, Lady A, and Thomas Rhett confirmed to headline. It marks the event’s 10th anniversary, and tickets go on sale Friday (October 21).

C2C 2023 takes place at The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin, and The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, between March 10 – 13, 2023.

The lineup includes Midland, Jordan Davis, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lainey Wilson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell, and Matt Stell. In London, Breland will open C2C on Friday night and will co-host the festival across the weekend.

The C2C Spotlight Stage will be back with the full lineup set to be revealed in the coming months. CMA’s series, Introducing Nashville, will also return, featuring emerging newcomers performing an acoustic set and sharing the stories behind their songs.

“As founder of C2C, it is incredible to see the event moving into its 10th year,” notes Chris York, C2C Festival Co-Founder and Director at SJM Concerts. “A testament to the wonderful support of all artists, managers, and agents who continue to believe in the power of country outside of North America. We have to thank our amazing event partners, BBC Radio 2, the CMA, and lastly, the fans–who continue to drive the event forward and challenge us to keep moving forward. That’s what makes doing this worthwhile.”

“C2C is a tentpole event for our industry and our country music community,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, shares. “As we see country music continue to expand on a global scale, it’s events like C2C that are pivotal in maintaining that forward momentum, promoting music discovery, broadening the fan base, and demonstrating the growth of country music internationally. We are thrilled to be partnering with C2C again this year and look forward to the event in March!”