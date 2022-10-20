Russell Dickerson Signs Publishing Deal With Concord Music Publishing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess0 – Russell Dickerson has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing.

The deal includes Dickerson’s full catalog and future works, and Concord has additionally acquired an interest in his back catalog, including songs like “Yours,” “Every Little Thing,” “Blue Tacoma,” and more.

Dickerson, who hails from TN, had his breakthrough hit “Yours” in 2015, which hit triple Platinum status. He followed that up with three more Platinum hits, “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing,” and “Love You Like I Used To.” He’s released two albums, Yours (2017) and Southern Symphony (2020). His streaming numbers have hit 2.2 billion across multiple platforms and has toured with some of Country music’s biggest names including, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Kane Brown.

Dickerson is the first artist to release four consecutive singles to reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Luke Combs.

His latest single featuring Jake Scott, “She Likes It” has recently reached Platinum status with over 170 million streams to date. His self-titled third album will be released on November 4, and he co-wrote all 15 tracks, including “I Wonder,” his newest single released on September 30. He is currently embarking on a sold-out tour in the UK and will headline a U.S. tour starting next month.

“I’m excited to be joining the Concord family,” shares Dickerson. “I love that they are an independent company with worldwide reach. They value songwriters and today I’m humbled to be joining their roster of incredible talent.”