Art With Me Returns To Miami In November

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Art With Me, a live music event taking place ahead of Art Miami, announced new additions to the lineup for 2022, including Jaime XX, Cole Knight, and Facundo Mohrr, among others.

Now in its second year, the festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 26 & 27 with a family-friedly slate of art, electronic / house music, food and beverage vendors, yoga, dance classes, and other wellness activities at Virginia Key Historic Park.

Previously announced artists for the festival include Moderat, SG Lewis, Bedouin, Big Wild, Elderbrook, Parra for Cuva, Henry Green, Gone Gone Beyond, Magdalena Bay, Lee Burridge presents All Day I Dream, Audiofly, DJ Seinfeld, QRTR, Paraleven and Matt Caines.

The festival will also include art from creators such as the multidisciplinary South African artist Daniel Popper, Belgian contemporary artist Michael Benisty, and California-based, American contemporary artist Laura Kimpton.

Art With Me will serve as the unofficial kick off to Art Miami, a week-long contemporary and modern art fair that will take place from November 29th to December 4th.