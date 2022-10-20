Steve Earle And City Winery To Bring The 8th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert To New York City’s Town Hall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Steve Earle is teaming up with City Winery to present the 8th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert on December 19 at The Town Hall in New York City to help raise awareness for autism.

The show will feature performances from David Byrne, Terry Allen, Matt Savage and The Mastersons, and of course, Steve Earle.

Proceeds from the show will go to support longtime partner The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The school, which was founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, includes Earle’s son, John Henry, as a student.

Past editions of the fundraiser have previously hosted Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile, Graham Nash, Shawn Colvin, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Josh Ritter, and Amanda Shires, among others and last year’s event drew rave reviews, including from Brooklyn Vegan, who wrote: “It’s stunning to see what happens when love, talent, and hunger combine in a small space.”

IP packages will be available at City Winery ($300-$8,500) and will include Town Hall’s orchestra seating, as well as admission to the After Party at City Winery immediately following the show and various experiences with Steve including a private dinner.

There is a limited number of these packages being sold. Additionally, and keeping with the annual tradition, on December 17, the City Winery’s Loft will be hosting the live rehearsal show which will feature Steve Earle solo. All net proceeds will be going to the school as well.