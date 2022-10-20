Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Reveal The Initial Dates For Their 2023 European Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of their successful North American stadium tour, rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe revealed plans for an international run in 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on Saturday, February 18th and will be followed by a series of shows throughout Latin America before the tour heads to the UK and Europe for the Summer of 2023.

The tour includes scheduled performances at Wembley Stadium on July 1st, the Lytham Festival in Lytham, on July 2nd, and Hampden Park in Glasgow on July 6th.

Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US & Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!” said Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We’re coming for you next and can’t wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.