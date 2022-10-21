American Association of Independent Music Announces Board, Executive Committee, and Advisory Members

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) is a not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in NYC, which represents over 600 independent record labels announced Thursday (October 20), the 2022-2023 Executive Committee, Board, and Advisory Members. With a focus on advocating for the fair treatment of rights owners on a policy level, A2IM is proud to welcome its newly elected board members and executive committee. They will uphold the values of the independent sector.

The organization’s current board of directors comprises Mary Jurey – Blue Élan, Heather Johnson – Ninety9Lives/FiXT, Tony Kiewel – Sub Pop, Mariah Czap – Yep Roc Music Group, Marie Clausen – Ninja Tune, Wilson Fuller – Merge Records, Steven Hill – Warp Records, Dee Diaz – Reach Records, Louis Posen – Hopeless Records, Victor Zaraya – Concord Records, Tony Alexander – MIME (Made In Memphis Entertainment).

A2IM’s President and CEO each year appoint advisory board members each to guide the organization’s direction. These advisory board members serve one-year terms to broaden the perspective of the board and greater numbers of members to the activities of the board and the organization.

New Executive Committee:

Victor Zaraya as Chair (COO, Concord Records)

Louis Posen as Vice Chair (Founder, Hopeless Records)

Mariah Czap as Treasurer (Co-General Manager, Yep Roc Music Group)

Heather Johnson as Secretary (CEO, Ninety9Lives/Label Manager, FiXT)

Newly Elected Board Members:

Mary Jurey – Chief Business Officer, Blue Élan

Tony Kiewel – President, Sub Pop (returning member)

Wilson Fuller – Head of Digital, Merge Records

Dee Diaz – VP, Digital Strategy, Reach Records

Marie Clausen – Head of North America & Global Streaming, Ninja Tune (returning)

Steven Hill – Director of North America & Global Projects, Warp Records (returning)

Tony Alexander – President/Managing Director, MIME (Made In Memphis Entertainment) (returning)

New 2022-2023 Advisory Board:

Talya Elitzer – Co-Founder, GodMode

Gina Miller – SVP & General Manager, MNRK

Jason Peterson – Chairman & CEO, GoDigital Media Group

Glen Barros – CEO, Exceleration Music

“I am always extremely grateful that busy independent label executives and owners take the time to contribute their experience, knowledge, and wisdom to the governance of A2IM by joining our board,” said President and CEO of A2IM, Dr. Richard James Burgess. “A2IM exists to serve its members, and our board is critical in setting the course for the organization. Thank you to our members who just rotated off the board, and I am excited to work with our new board and executive committee members.”

Zaraya, Chair of the Executive Committee, added, “A2IM is the leading voice for independent music in the World. The organization has never lacked ambition or backed away from its mission to represent Independent Music Companies. Richard James Burgess, Lisa Hresko, Sheryl Cohen, and the entire team are fierce advocates, community builders, and thought leaders. I am honored to have been selected by my peers as the Chairperson of the Board and will do my part to ensure that our members prosper creatively and economically.”

Czap, Treasurer of the Executive Committee, said, “It’s been an honor to represent the A2IM membership on the board this past year. I’m excited to continue serving our independent music community by joining the Executive Committee. I have learned so much from my fellow board members, advisory board members, and the A2IM staff, and I look forward to growing our advocacy, education, and community efforts.”