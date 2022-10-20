Jo Dee Messina Signs With 117 For PR Representation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music artist, Jo Dee Messina has signed with the 117 Entertainment for exclusive public relations representation.

With a career that spans more than two decades and straddles the worlds of country and Christian music, Messina has recorded hits such as “Bye, Bye,” “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “I’m Alright,” “Bring on the Rain,” and “Lesson in Leavin'” among others.

For 2023, she’s gearing up for a busy year with plans for new music and a full touring calendar.

If you don’t want to wait until next year, you can catch Messina on the road for her remaining 2022 tour dates, which includes multiple shows in the Midwest and South.

Jo Dee Messina 2022 Live Dates:

Oct. 28 – Beckett Ridge, Ohio – Lori’s Roadhouse – SOLD OUT

Oct. 29 – Winnsboro, S.C. – Carolina Adventure World

Nov. 3 – El Dorado, Ark. – First Financial Music Hall

Nov. 4 – Waco, Tex. – The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

Nov. 5 – Lubbock, Tex. – Cook’s Garage

Dec. 9 – Jackson Mich. – Michigan Theatre of Jackson