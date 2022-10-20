Joni Mitchell And Brandi Carlile Announce Echoes through the Canyon For The Gorge

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell announced plans for her first headlining concert in more than two decades.

Mitchell is scheduled to perform at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington on June 10, 2023, as part of Echoes through the Canyon, which has unofficially been dubbed as Joni Jam II.

The bill also includes Brandi Carlile, who is scheduled to perform at the Gorge on the previous night.

Carlile revealed the news about Joni Jam II to fans during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who suffered a stroke in 2015, made headlines in July when she joined Carlile on stage at the Newport Folk Festival for an unannounced performance that was dubbed Joni Jam.

In a post to her Facebook page, Carlile said she and Mitchell hatched the idea for the Gorge show over margaritas.

“Joni took Cath and I out for our 10th anniversary and bought us a couple Cadillac margaritas… by the end of the night, we were bringing Joni’s living room and the Joni Jam crew to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state,” Carlile said.