System of a Down, Korn, Incubus, & Deftones to Headline Inaugural Sick New World Festival

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Sick New World looks like the emo-punk festival When We Were Young Festival (WWWY). The fully stacked rock festival set for Las Vegas on May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds is filled with well-known band names that touch on three decades. However, unlike WWWY, this festival is heavy on the “heavy” and metal, specifically in its headliners – System of a Down, Incubus, Deftones, and Korn.

Also on the bill are younger metal bands such as Scowl, Fiddlehead, Turnstile, and Spiritbox. Crossing decades but also appearing on the bill are Evanescence, Ministry, Hoobastank, Sevendust, and P.O.D., to name a few.

Alongside the festival’s announcement, Sick New World’s website states that pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday (November 11), with general admission (GA) tickets starting at $249 with a premium as high as $539.