Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Fest Returns to Virginia Beach For 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – In a statement from his Mighty Dream Forum, visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams announced the return of his festival, Something In The Water, a multi-day music festival, art, and cultural experience, to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28-April 30, 2023.

The festival will continue its mission to unite communities, celebrate diversity, and empower youth and small business owners.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” said Williams. “College Beach Weekend continues every year, and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return, and the announcement will delight everyone – from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses that will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home.

Last year’s edition was moved to Washington, DC, following the killing of Pharrell’s cousin, Donovan Lynch. “I need to come back home. Almost everyone has a pervasive feeling that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

“It is exciting to be so close to the return of Something In the Water in Virginia Beach,” says Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!”

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Pharrell since 2019, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to work with such a great person to bring this event back to his home in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically the City of Virginia Beach,” says Council Member Aaron Rouse.

Full lineup and details to be announced soon. 3-Day passes went on sale on November 5 for Virginia locals only.