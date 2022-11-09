Comedian Neal Brennan Announces ‘Brand New Neal’ US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy-nominated writer, director, producer, and comedian Neal Brennan has announced the Brand New Neal Limited US Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the small tour kicks off Saturday, May 20, in San Diego at The Observatory North Park. It continues to Philly and NYC before ending Friday, August 18, at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

The tour follows the release of Brennan’s Netflix comedy, Neal Brennan: Blocks, released today (November 8). The three-time Emmy-nominated writer, producer, director, and comedian has become a force in the comedy world. Neal Brennan: Blocks was adapted from Brennan’s one man show Unacceptable. The stage show had a sold-out NYC residency in the Fall of 2021, and his critically acclaimed first off-Broadway one man show, 3 Mics, also enjoyed a sold-out NYC run in 2016 with John Legend serving as Executive Producer.

Most recently, Brennan served as a writer, creative consultant, and on-air correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Tickets for his upcoming tour go on sale Friday (November 11) via Ticketmaster.com.

Neal Brennan Tour Dates

Sat May 20 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Thu Jul 13 – New York, NY – Town Hall Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Aug 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater