SIxthman and Grammy-Nominated Metal Band Lamb of God Announce First-Ever Headbangers Boat

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Five Time Grammy-nominated metal band Lamb of God and on-land / at-sea concert promoter Sixthman announce the first-ever Headbangers Boat – to celebrate heavy metal’s past, present, and future with a fully immersive cruise experience.

The Headbangers Boat sets sail from Miami and heads to Nassau, Bahamas, on the Norweigian Pearl October 31 – November 4, 2023. Tickets are available to the public on Friday (November 11).

Headbanger’s Boat will feature live music from dawn til dusk with numerous stages throughout the ship, including two shows from Lamb of God, featuring a complete performance of their their third album Ashes of the Wake (2014). Lamb of God have tapped their friends for the heavy metal lover’s fest including Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, and Fit For An Autopsy. Special guest hosts will be Jose Mangin, Riki Rachtman, and Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show with more to be announced.

There will be a fully immersive schedule of events and will see members of Lamb of God hosting an array of activities including a Q&A conversation and photography show with vocalist Randy Blythe, a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz, and casino tournament with bassist John Campbell. All guests will receive a signed Lamb of God commemorative item.

Sixthman is celebrating the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman’s Fall 2023 events – including the Headbangers Boat – with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking with the ARB payment method.