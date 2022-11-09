Brittney Spencer Announces Signing With Elektra and Debut EP Release

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Baltimore, MD native and one of Country music’s stars on the rise – Brittney Spencer, has announced her signing with Elektra and debut EP – if i ever get there: a day at blackbird studio. The EP (available now) is a preview of her full-length debut album currently being recorded.

The EP was recorded live from Blackbird Studio in Nashville, has three tracks, and produced by Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge). The lead single – a cover of The Chick’s “Cowboy Take Me Away” – has become a staple at Spencer’s live shows. The EP also has the breakup ballad “Better As Friends,” penned by Spencer and country artist Hailey Whitters, and the heart-wrenching “A Hundred Years,” which she co-wrote alongside Ashley Ray and Sean McConnell.

“Last month, I spent a day at Blackbird Studio recording a live EP,” Spencer shared on social media. “These three songs are some of my favorites to perform live, and they reflect a lot of where my head and heart have been lately – a little sad girl fall, a little gleeful nostalgia.”

In addition to her signing and EP release, Spencer was recently unveiled to be one of the faces of Victoria Secret’s Undefineable global campaign with Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Bethann Hardison, among others. She also recently sang at the Kentucky Derby, Baltimore’s Preakness Festival, and the ACM Awards.

Spencer hit the music scene in 2021 with the independent release of her single, “Sober & Skinny” which hit 2 million streams online.