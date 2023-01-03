Cavetown Announces Benefit Concert For New York’s LGBTQIA Homeless Youth

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Cavetown, AKA Robin Skinner, announced plans for the inaugural benefit concert in support of his non-profit organization the This Is Home Project, focused providing assistance for LGBTQIA youth.

The concert, which is scheduled for January 11th at Racket in New York City, will feature performances from Cavetown, mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, and more.

In addition, fans will be able to take part in raffles and other onsite activations.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to New Alternatives, a New York-based organization which is focused on ending homelessness for LGBTQIA+ youth.

This is Home Project, created by Skinner in October 2022, provides funding to foundations whose focus is to help LGBTQIA+ youth in need.

Since its creation, This Is Home Project has benefited the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project, True Colors United, Trans Lifeline, BTFA Collective, and Stonewall. Over the next three years, This Is Home Project will donate a minimum of $1 million.