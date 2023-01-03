Taylor Swift Tops Billboard’s Music Money Makers List Without Touring

(Hypebot) — Taylor Swift topped this year’s Billboard Music Money Makers list with global earnings. Her $65.8 million estimated top total was particularly impressive since it came entirely from music sales and streaming income since she did not tour at all last year.
#2 and #3, The Rolling Stones and Harry Styles, respectively, earned the majority of their global income from touring, according to Billboard and data provider Luminate.
|Rank
|Artist
|Sales Royalties
|Streaming Royalties
|Global Streaming Count
|Box Office Take
|TOTAL
|1
|Taylor Swift
|$29.8M
|$28.9M
|15.6B
|$0
|$65.8M$65.8M
|2
|The Rolling Stones
|$4.3M
|$4.5M
|2.2B
|$44.4M
|$55.5M$55.5M
|3
|Harry Styles
|$4.2M
|$4.4M
|5B
|$32.2M
|$41.3M$41.3M
|4
|BTS
|$9.9M
|$13.8M
|19.8B
|$11.3M
|$38.4M$38.4M
|5
|Drake
|$1.5M
|$26.4M
|14.9B
|$0
|$30.7M$30.7M
