Taylor Swift Tops Billboard’s Music Money Makers List Without Touring

(Hypebot) — Taylor Swift topped this year’s Billboard Music Money Makers list with global earnings. Her $65.8 million estimated top total was particularly impressive since it came entirely from music sales and streaming income since she did not tour at all last year.

#2 and #3, The Rolling Stones and Harry Styles, respectively, earned the majority of their global income from touring, according to Billboard and data provider Luminate.

Rank Artist Sales Royalties Streaming Royalties Global Streaming Count Box Office Take TOTAL 1 Taylor Swift $29.8M $28.9M 15.6B $0 $65.8M$65.8M 2 The Rolling Stones $4.3M $4.5M 2.2B $44.4M $55.5M$55.5M 3 Harry Styles $4.2M $4.4M 5B $32.2M $41.3M$41.3M 4 BTS $9.9M $13.8M 19.8B $11.3M $38.4M$38.4M 5 Drake $1.5M $26.4M 14.9B $0 $30.7M$30.7M from Billboard

