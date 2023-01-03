Time Warp Returns To Its Roots In Mannheim For 2023

MANNHEIM, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — After a four-year hiatus, the EDM-focused Time Warp music festival returns to its former home in Mannheim, Germany, for a one-day event.

Set for April 1st, the festival will feature 19 hours of music from a lineup of more than 40 artists, with headliners such as Sven Vath, Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, and Laurent Garnier.

Other artists on the bill include Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Dixon, DJ Koze, Gerd Janson, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, KiNK live, Nina Kraviz, PAN-POT, Paula Temple, Ricardo Villalobos, Rødhåd, Seth Troxler, Sonja Moonear, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers and more.

The fest will take place in the The Maimarkthalle, where it debuted in 1995. The venue includes two main floors, with the Maimarkt-Club offering up a third floor while various vast outdoor tents will add two more dance floors.

The outside area will also host a glass pavilion which will host special sunrise event to close the festival out.

For more information, check them out at: https://www.time-warp.de