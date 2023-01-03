The Bengals Bills Game Postponed After Player Suffers On Field Cardiac Arrest

CINCINNATI (CelebrityAccess) — A football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was brought to a halt on Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during play.

According to the NFL, Hamlin, who is 24, remains in intensive care in Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest.

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins following a reception. According to the NFL, Hamlin initially got to his feet after the tackle but subsequently collapsed.

Hamlin was treated on field for more than 15 minutes, including with CPR before he was transported in an ambulance to the UCMC for further testing and treatment.

The game was suspended and ultimately postponed in the wake of the incident.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamlin’s family said: “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”