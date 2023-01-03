Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From Sciatica

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Adele revealed to her fans that she’s suffering from sciatica after she appeared to have trouble walking during a recent performance as part of her Las Vegas Residency.

Adele shared the health update with fans during her performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on New Year’s Eve.

“I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” she told the audience while handing out Adele-branded t-shirts.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Sciatica refers to pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back and down along the back of the thigh.

Sciatica most often occurs when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve. This causes inflammation, pain and often some numbness in the affected leg.

Treatment often involves drug therapy, such as corticosteroids, steroid injections, physical therapy, and, in some cases, surgery to remove bone spurs or address herniated disks.

Adele’s is next scheduled to take the stage at Caesars Palace on January 20th and the residency runs through March 25th.