Jerrod Carmichael To Host The Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan have been announced as presenters for the upcoming 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael will serve as the host for the broadcast, which is scheduled to air live on Tuesday, January 10th from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on NBC and Peacock.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Also scheduled to appear is Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer, and activist, Chloe Flower, who will release a new song, “Golden Hour” inspired by her upcoming appearance.

Additionally, Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy has been revealed as the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. deMille Award. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.