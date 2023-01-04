Reservoir Brings De La Soul To Streaming Platforms

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Grammy-winning hip-hop trio De La Soul announced Tuesday (January 3) its music catalog would be released on digital streaming services for the first time, with backing from Reservoir Media and distributed by Chrysalis Records, owned by Reservoir.

Reservoir bought the trio’s back catalog in 2021 by acquiring Tommy Boy Music. Reservoir says De La Soul’s first six albums 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001), will be available to fans March 3, 2023, on the 34th anniversary of the release of their debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.

The trio consists of Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer), Trugoy (David Jude Jolicoeur), and Maseo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr.), and formed in Long Island, New York, in high school when they caught the attention of producer Prince Paul. Their debut album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. In addition, the album was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, a list of sound recordings deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

To celebrate, De La Soul will digitally release their hit single “The Magic Number” on January 13, 2023. There will also be events and activations, including the release of exclusive merchandise, vinyl, CDs, and cassettes, all distributed by Chrysalis Records, with additional albums from their discography available on vinyl, CD, and cassettes later in 2023.

De La Soul said, “We can’t believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new. Golnar, Rell, Faith and the Reservoir team have been great partners in this entire process. We’re grateful that our relationship with them all has enabled this to happen.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development, added, “As someone who has devoted my life to hip-hop for over 30 years, my relationship with the guys in De La Soul dates back to my early days in the industry, and I can attest to how influential their catalog is to the genre.” She added, “When Reservoir acquired Tommy Boy, the first call we made was to De La Soul. We vowed to bring their music to streaming, which means the world to our team to make good on that promise and expose a whole new generation of listeners to one of the most important catalogs in hip-hop history.”