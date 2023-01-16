Report: Madonna Planning 40th Anniversary World Tour For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Numerous media outlets report that Madonna will hit the road in 2023 on a 40th Anniversary tour in partnership with Live Nation and her longtime manager, Guy Oseary.

The world tour will reportedly include arena and stadium dates and will be her biggest tour ever. In addition, there are reports of a multi-run or “mini-residency” at the O2 Arena in London. She last hit the road in 2019 and early 2020 on the Madame X tour. Reports are the “Queen of Pop” will perform songs from her entire catalog of 14 albums dating back to her debut album, 1983’s Madonna and up to her latest release, Madame X, in 2019.

The celebrated singer has charted 57 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, 38 in the Top 10 with 12 hitting No. 1. She released a greatest hits album in 2022, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a collection of her 50 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Dance Chart, 20 rarities, and several remixes. Her 2019 song, “I Don’t Search I Find,” was her 50th No. 1 on the dance chart in February 2020.

In 2021, she moved her music catalog to Warner Music Group (WMG) in a deal that included multi-year catalog reissues. The agreement brings Madonna’s 40-year catalog of music, including albums Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light, in addition to all of her singles, soundtracks, live albums, and compilations, to WMG.