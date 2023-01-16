Former MWS Group Partner, Greg Ham Launches one:eight Entertainment – Signs Steven Curtis Chapman

(CelebrityAccess) – Manager and record label executive Greg Ham has launched a new artist development company, one:eight entertainment. His first signing is Christian Music hitmaker Steven Curtis Chapman.

Ham was previously a partner in the MWS Group, and the clients he worked with there, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winan, Joseph O’Brien, and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton will move to his new company. In addition, Billboard reports producer Robert Deaton and pastor Charity Gayle will also fall under the one:eight umbrella.

Ham says the name one:eight was inspired by the January 8 birthday he shares with Elvis Presley and David Bowie and his favorite scriptures. “Three of my favorite verses foundational to me are 1:8 verses,” he shares. “That’s Daniel 1:8, which is ‘Daniel purposed in his heart,’ and it’s a cool story. And then Joshua 1:8, which is ‘Be strong and courageous,’ and Acts 1:8, which is ‘You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you’ — so to me, power from above to bring hope to the world. We are an artist/creative development company with global perspective, and those three verses are at the very core.”