Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves To Produce New Country Music Competition Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Reese Witherspoon and country music singer Kacey Musgraves have announced they will be producing a new country music competition show titled, My Kind of Country in partnership with Apple.

The new reality show will be without auditions but feature the same judge-based approach as most talent competitions. In addition, country music superstars like Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck will serve as talent scouts tasked with filling a client roster of rising country music artists globally to end in a musical showcase. American Songwriter reports that Witherspoon and Musgraves will appear in the eight-episode series.

“The beauty of Country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences,” Guyton shared in a post on Instagram. “I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new @AppleTVPlus series #MyKindOfCountry.”

The show is set to air on March 24 on Apple TV+, and the winner will receive a “life-changing prize from Apple Music,” according to the press release.