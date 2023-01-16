Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves To Produce New Country Music Competition Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Reese Witherspoon and country music singer Kacey Musgraves have announced they will be producing a new country music competition show titled, My Kind of Country in partnership with Apple.

The new reality show will be without auditions but feature the same judge-based approach as most talent competitions. In addition, country music superstars like Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck will serve as talent scouts tasked with filling a client roster of rising country music artists globally to end in a musical showcase. American Songwriter reports that Witherspoon and Musgraves will appear in the eight-episode series.

“The beauty of Country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences,” Guyton shared in a post on Instagram. “I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new @AppleTVPlus series #MyKindOfCountry.”

 

The show is set to air on March 24 on Apple TV+, and the winner will receive a “life-changing prize from Apple Music,” according to the press release.

